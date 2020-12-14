Malta’s longest ongoing court case is 47 years old

Malta’s longest pending court case stretches back to 1973, information tabled in parliament shows.

The case was registered on 9 March 1973 in the Gozo courts. The involved parties are Angelo Grech also known as George and Joseph Grech and the case concerns the winding up of a commercial partnership.

The information was tabled in parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who was answering a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

The minister said the case was put off numerous times as the parties sought to reach an out of court agreement. The next sitting is scheduled for January.