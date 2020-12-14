menu

Malta’s longest ongoing court case is 47 years old

The country’s longest ongoing court case was registered on 9 March 1973

karl_azzopardi
14 December 2020, 6:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The oldest pending court court case was filed in the Gozo courts in 1973
The oldest pending court court case was filed in the Gozo courts in 1973

Malta’s longest pending court case stretches back to 1973, information tabled in parliament shows.

The case was registered on 9 March 1973 in the Gozo courts. The involved parties are Angelo Grech also known as George and Joseph Grech and the case concerns the winding up of a commercial partnership.

The information was tabled in parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who was answering a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

The minister said the case was put off numerous times as the parties sought to reach an out of court agreement. The next sitting is scheduled for January.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Malta’s longest ongoing court case is 47 years old
Court & Police

Malta’s longest ongoing court case is 47 years old
Karl Azzopardi
Psychological evaluation into Melvin Theuma must conclude before he can testify again, court rules
Court & Police

Psychological evaluation into Melvin Theuma must conclude before he can testify again, court rules
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Daphne inquiry | Schembri told Muscat who 17 Black belonged to: 'I did nothing behind his back'
Court & Police

[WATCH] Daphne inquiry | Schembri told Muscat who 17 Black belonged to: 'I did nothing behind his back'
Matthew Agius
Heroin trafficker arrested in Valletta with €13,000 cash in his pocket
Court & Police

Heroin trafficker arrested in Valletta with €13,000 cash in his pocket
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.