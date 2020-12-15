Man injured in Birkirkara attack

A 21-year-old man was hospitalised after he was attacked in Birkirkara on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 10:15pm in Triq l-Għabex.

Police said the persons responsible fled the scene.

The victim, who is British, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Victor Axiak has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.