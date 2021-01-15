Man charged after alleged bomb threat to ex

A man whose alleged threat to plant a bomb in his ex’s car led to an AFM bomb disposal unit callout has been denied bail on harassment charges.

Inspectors Darren Buhagiar and Clayton Camilleri charged 23 year-old Omar Djelassi with harassing his ex-girlfriend and her mother through messages and phone calls, before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this afternoon.

Inspector Camilleri told the court that the threats were disturbing and harsh. He also accused Djelassi of breaching previous bail conditions. “The victims are unable to sleep now. The threats include a car bomb,” Inspector Buhagiar told the court.

The court heard how the police had to request the assistance of the AFM to investigate the car bomb threat. “The street had to be closed,” explained Inspector Buhagiar.

Djelassi pleaded not guilty. His lawyers, Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb, requested bail, Zarb telling the court that the man “doesn’t even have a phone.”

Zarb suggested bail supervision, telling the court that Djelassi had made an appointment with Caritas.

But the court, observing that the man had already been granted bail on similar charges and doubting his trustworthiness, refused the bail request.

Lawyer Mark Vassallo appeared parte civile for the alleged victims.