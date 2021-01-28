Pet shop visit ends with arrest for theft

A woman who went to a pet shop to buy two pet rabbits for her disabled sister and ended up being accused of stealing €400 from the till has been released on bail this afternoon.

Inspector Roderick Attard charged Graziella Debono, 44, of Qawra with theft and breaching court-imposed conditions.

When asked her occupation, the accused told the court that she was her sister’s carer. Her lawyer, Mario Mifsud explained to Magistrate Josette Demicoli that the woman had gone to a pet shop in Marsa on 25 January to buy two pet rabbits for her disabled sister.

He entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.

Inspector Attard opposed the request for bail, pointing out that the woman is accused of breaching bail and had a long criminal record. She had already approached the two civilian witnesses with the intention of repaying them, he said.

Mifsud confirmed that Debono was subject to other ongoing criminal proceedings. She had admitted to the crime in her police statement but had disagreed with the amount allegedly stolen.

“The girl wanted two rabbits - had she come to me I would have given them to her - and she had obtained them for her,” said the lawyer. There were far more serious cases that had been granted bail and he did not see why she shouldn’t be released, he said.

Mifsud also praised the police inspector for taking an interest in the disabled girl’s wellbeing.

The court, having seen the evidence, granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

