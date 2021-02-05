Police unable to trace alleged kidnap victim, as case against Slovakian trio begins

The case against three Slovakian men accused of kidnapping a debtor, tying him naked to a tree and beating him up, has hit a wall after the alleged victim could not be traced to testify.

Peter Tupta, 49, Anton Triscik, 47 and Adam Mazurkovic, 22, stand charged with kidnap and extortion, illegal arrest and slightly injuring their victim.

Prosecutors told magistrate Audrey Demicoli this morning that the alleged victim appeared to have given the police a bogus address and was hanging up when they tried to call him.

Police officers testified to what the three accused, as well as what the victim, had told them during questioning.

The victim owed money to Triscik and was not making repayments, said the prosecution. The three men had found the victim at a bar in Mellieha and dragged him into a car, the court was told. Inside the car they had tied his hands together and driven him to l-Ahrax in Mellieha, where he was stripped naked, tied to a tree and beaten. After that, they dressed him again and took him to a hotel in Sliema, where they demanded the money from him.

The men said that the next day, they were going to sign a constitution of debt with a notary - who has not yet been identified or contacted by the police. They walked to the notary who, however, refused to assist them and the victim then escaped, running to a nearby Starbucks.

The victim suffered slight injuries to his hands and torso in the incident.

When the case was called this morning, Inspector Jessica Bezzina explained to the court that the police were currently trying to trace the victim to have him testify.

Gloves worn by the men, found in their hotel room, were thought to be those worn during the violence against the victim, said the inspector. The victim’s bloodstained t-shirt was also found in the room, she said. This was exhibited to the court, together with the men’s mobile phones.

The case will continue next week.

Inspectors Jessica Bezzina, Ryan Mario Vella and Joseph Busuttil are prosecuting.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell are defence counsel to the accused.

