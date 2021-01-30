menu

Updated | Three charged with kidnapping, threatening Slovakian at knifepoint in Mellieha

The 30 year-old male victim was kidnapped on Wednesday, before being tied to a tree and assaulted, police say.

matthew_agius
Last updated on 30 January 2021, 2:50pm
by Matthew Agius
Three Slovakian nationals are expected to be charged with the crimes
Three Slovakian nationals are expected to be charged with the crimes

Three men from Slovakia have been remanded in custody after they were charged with kidnapping and holding a fellow national against his will.

Peter Tupta, 49, Anton Triscik, 47 and Adam Mazurkovic, 22, were charged with kidnap and extortion, illegal arrest and slightly injuring their victim.

Police said that last Wednesday, the 30 year old victim had been approached by 3 persons in Triq is-Salib, Mellieha and later bundled into a car, where his hands were bound. He was driven to Aharax tat Tunnara in Mellieha and tied to a tree, while being punched and threatened with a knife

After some time the victim was untied and taken to a Sliema hotel where he was held against his will through the night. The next morning, the victim was going to be transported somewhere else, when he managed to escape and call for help, while being restrained by the three men. Passers-by called the police and officers from the RIU apprehended the three men.

The vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping was found and seized by the police and other objects belonging to the victim were recovered from the three accused.

Police inspectors Ryan Mario Vella and Jessica Bezzina arraigned the men before magistrate Joe Mifsud this afternoon.

The magistrate insisted that "foreign conflicts" would not be permitted to be exported to Malta.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud entered a not guilty plea for the accused men.

Bail was not requested.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Cospicua man charged with assaulting warden
Court & Police

Cospicua man charged with assaulting warden
Matthew Agius
Man jailed for 2 years after admitting to cannabis trafficking charges
Court & Police

Man jailed for 2 years after admitting to cannabis trafficking charges
Matthew Agius
Updated | Three charged with kidnapping, threatening Slovakian at knifepoint in Mellieha
Court & Police

Updated | Three charged with kidnapping, threatening Slovakian at knifepoint in Mellieha
Matthew Agius
Man hospitalised after falling from height in St Julian’s
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after falling from height in St Julian’s
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.