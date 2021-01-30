Updated | Three charged with kidnapping, threatening Slovakian at knifepoint in Mellieha

Three men from Slovakia have been remanded in custody after they were charged with kidnapping and holding a fellow national against his will.

Peter Tupta, 49, Anton Triscik, 47 and Adam Mazurkovic, 22, were charged with kidnap and extortion, illegal arrest and slightly injuring their victim.

Police said that last Wednesday, the 30 year old victim had been approached by 3 persons in Triq is-Salib, Mellieha and later bundled into a car, where his hands were bound. He was driven to Aharax tat Tunnara in Mellieha and tied to a tree, while being punched and threatened with a knife

After some time the victim was untied and taken to a Sliema hotel where he was held against his will through the night. The next morning, the victim was going to be transported somewhere else, when he managed to escape and call for help, while being restrained by the three men. Passers-by called the police and officers from the RIU apprehended the three men.

The vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping was found and seized by the police and other objects belonging to the victim were recovered from the three accused.

Police inspectors Ryan Mario Vella and Jessica Bezzina arraigned the men before magistrate Joe Mifsud this afternoon.

The magistrate insisted that "foreign conflicts" would not be permitted to be exported to Malta.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud entered a not guilty plea for the accused men.

Bail was not requested.