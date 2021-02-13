menu

Driver injured as Land Rover overturns at Marsa

The vehicle is thought to have hit a centre strip on the busy thoroughfare and overturned.

13 February 2021, 4:59pm
The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance
The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance

A 34-year-old man from Hamrun was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after his Land Rover Defender overturned in Marsa.

The accident blocked two lanes at Aldo Moro Road, Marsa. 

Initial reports say the Land Rover appeared to have hit a centre strip on the busy thoroughfare and overturned.

The driver was treated for his injuries at the scene and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. An investigation into the incident has been launched. 

 

