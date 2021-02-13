Driver injured as Land Rover overturns at Marsa

A 34-year-old man from Hamrun was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after his Land Rover Defender overturned in Marsa.

The accident blocked two lanes at Aldo Moro Road, Marsa.

Initial reports say the Land Rover appeared to have hit a centre strip on the busy thoroughfare and overturned.

The driver was treated for his injuries at the scene and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. An investigation into the incident has been launched.