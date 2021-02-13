menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

Police said the man was grievously injured after losing control of the bike  

13 February 2021, 5:12pm

A 37 year old Gzira resident suffered grievous injuries after apparently losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

The Italian man was taken to Mater Dei hospital earlier this morning, after the accident which occurred at around 8:30am in Sir Patrick Stuart street, Gzira.

Police said initial investigations appeared to show that the victim lost control of his Kymco Xciting and came off the bike.

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Driver injured as Land Rover overturns at Marsa
Court & Police

Driver injured as Land Rover overturns at Marsa
Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident
Matthew Agius
Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents
Court & Police

Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.