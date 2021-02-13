Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

A 37 year old Gzira resident suffered grievous injuries after apparently losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

The Italian man was taken to Mater Dei hospital earlier this morning, after the accident which occurred at around 8:30am in Sir Patrick Stuart street, Gzira.

Police said initial investigations appeared to show that the victim lost control of his Kymco Xciting and came off the bike.

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.