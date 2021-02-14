Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Attard

A 75-year-old woman from Attard is seriously injured after being hit by a car at Triq il-Pitkali, Attard.

Police were informed of the incident at 10am today, when they had been told that an accident took place in a parking lot in the area.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was hit by a Citroen C3, which was being driven by a 73-year-old woman also resident in Attard.

The woman was escorted to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, together with a first-aid medical team, and was later certified to be seriously injured.

Investigations by district police are currently ongoing.