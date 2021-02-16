menu

Iklin e-scooter accident leaves man seriously injured

The incident took place at Triq Erin Serracino Inglott

nicole_meilak
16 February 2021, 8:45pm
by Nicole Meilak

An e-scooter accident earlier today has left a man seriously injured, according to police.

At 4:15pm today, police were informed that a traffic accident took place in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott, Iklin.

An initial evaluation revealed that there had been an impact between an e-kick scooter, that was being driven by a 26-year-old man living in San Ġwann, and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Mosta.

The 26-year-old was escorted to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with help from a first aid medical team. He was later certified to have been seriously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
