Iklin e-scooter accident leaves man seriously injured
The incident took place at Triq Erin Serracino Inglott
An e-scooter accident earlier today has left a man seriously injured, according to police.
At 4:15pm today, police were informed that a traffic accident took place in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott, Iklin.
An initial evaluation revealed that there had been an impact between an e-kick scooter, that was being driven by a 26-year-old man living in San Ġwann, and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Mosta.
The 26-year-old was escorted to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with help from a first aid medical team. He was later certified to have been seriously injured.
Police investigations are ongoing.
