Man grievously injured in Xrobb l-Għaġin fall

A 58-year-old man has been grievously injured in a Birzebbuga fall on Saturday.

Police said their assistance was requested at around 5:30 pm at the Xrobb l-Għaġin area.

An Armed Forces of Malta helicopter and patrol boat were called to assistance rescuers in the operation.

He was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.