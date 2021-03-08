Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Zejtun

Two persons have been hospitalised after a traffic accident in Zejtun.

The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Bir id-Deheb.

Police said a collision took place between a Honda motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 27-year-old Italian.

A 23-year-old woman was riddling pillion on the motorcycle.

The 25 and 23-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.