Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 39-year-old man from the Philippines was hospitalised on Wednesday after a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The accident took place at 4pm in Triq ir-Ramla.

Police said there was a collision between a Toyota Dyna driven by the victim and a Renault Master van driven by a 37-year-old from Santa Venera.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.