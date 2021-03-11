Man seriously injured in traffic accident
A 39-year-old man was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Naxxar
A 39-year-old man from the Philippines was hospitalised on Wednesday after a traffic accident in Naxxar.
The accident took place at 4pm in Triq ir-Ramla.
Police said there was a collision between a Toyota Dyna driven by the victim and a Renault Master van driven by a 37-year-old from Santa Venera.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
