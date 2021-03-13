Man dead, woman hospitalised in separate falling incidents

A man has died and a woman was hospitalised after falls in separate incidents last night.

At 8pm, a 59 year old American national died after tripping up whilst descending a staircase in Misrah Dom Mawru Inguanez in Senglea. Emergency responders rushed to the scene but the man could not be saved, the police said in a statement this morning.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry into the man’s death.

Later that night, at 8:30pm, the police were informed of another incident in which a 55 year old woman was grievously injured after falling down a shaft in a construction site in Bahar ic-Caghaq. Police are investigating the incident.