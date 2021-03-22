menu

Four arrested in connection with multiple burglaries

laura_calleja
22 March 2021, 1:30pm
by Laura Calleja

Four men from Georgia have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at various locations, the police said.

The arrests were made after days of investigations by the Major Crimes Department and the Mosta District Police, which led to identifying the group's vehicle. 

On Sunday, an off-duty police officer stationed at the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) noticed the vehicle in St Paul’s Bay. The police officer contacted the station and informed them that assistance was needed, and within a short time, the vehicle was stopped by the RIU police and two men inside were arrested.

Following the arrests, police established that the men lived in Qawra. Accordingly, the police went to the residence, where they arrested the other two men and found several reported items.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
Laura Calleja
