Teenager arrested over Qormi shop hold-up

The 19-year-old is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana

laura_calleja
1 April 2021, 10:25am
by Laura Calleja
The incident took place on 30 March in Triq San Bartolomew
A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after carrying out a hold-up at a shop in Qormi, the police said.

The incident took place on 30 March in Triq San Bartolomew. 

Police said the accused approached a 34-year-old employee with a sharp weapon and demanded money. He then fled the scene with a sum of cash.

A search began immediately for the accused, and he was arrested shortly afterwards at a residence in Sliema.

He is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

He is expected to be brought to court today in front of Magistrate Dr Victor Axiak.

