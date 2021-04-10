menu

Worker injured at Hal Far Industrial Zone

32 year-old worker was injured after a piece of wood fell on him while he was unloading a container

10 April 2021, 4:28pm

A Marsascala resident has been hospitalised after an accident at the Hal Far industrial zone this morning.

The police said in a statement that the victim, a 32 year old Tunisian man, suffered injuries while unloading a container after a piece of wood broke off and fell on him at around 9am on Saturday.

He was given first aid by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

Police are investigating the incident.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.