Worker injured at Hal Far Industrial Zone

A Marsascala resident has been hospitalised after an accident at the Hal Far industrial zone this morning.

The police said in a statement that the victim, a 32 year old Tunisian man, suffered injuries while unloading a container after a piece of wood broke off and fell on him at around 9am on Saturday.

He was given first aid by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

Police are investigating the incident.