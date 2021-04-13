Marsa stabbing incident, manhunt underway

A man hunt is underway for a 32-year-old man involved in a stabbing on Monday evening.

Police said that around 10:30 pm on Monday, they were informed of an argument in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa.

Initial investigations showed that a 35-year-old man from Zurrieq was stabbed by the 32-year-old man with a sharp object.

A medical team was called onsite which took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.