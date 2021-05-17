Carmel Chircop never chased More Supermarket director over €600,000 debt, court hears

The compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continued on Monday, with several witnesses testifying about the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

The first witness to take the stand was Etienne Cassar, a sales representative and former director of More Supermarket. He described how one of the Agius brothers had bought a store from the company for the operations of More Supermarket.

While Carmel Chircop was not directly involved in the sale, he had a promise-of-sale agreement on the store, and wanted Cassar to take over this agreement.

Chircop said that he wanted €600,000 for the store, but the sum of money was never paid. A guarantee had been signed, with Adrian Agius putting forward some personal assets as collateral for the deal. One of the parties involved in the deal, Ryan Schembri, had fled Malta after the agreement was put in place.

According to Etienne Cassar, Chircop never chased him over this debt. However, previous court sittings in the case explain that Chircop had been pressing Adrian Agius over the €600,000 payment.

Brian Cutajar, a car dealer with Regina Auto Dealer, testified after him. He said that he knew the Agius brothers for years, saying that he sold around four or five cars to the brothers and Jamie Vella.

Cutajar had a property at Tal-Ibraġġ, which Jamie Vella had been taking care of. Vella had a pair of keys to this peroperty, and maintained a good relationship with Cutajar.

Vella would sometimes sell cars on Cutajar's behalf, and would receive money from him when doing so.

Cutajar also had a property at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, which he had bought from Adrian Agius in 2017. Through the purchase of this property he gave €165,000 to Carmel Chircop's widow because there had been a mortgage on the property.

After this, several police officials testified on the arrest of the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella, describing how cars and sums of cash were seized during searches on their properties.

Some police and AFM officials, and medics from Mater Dei, testified on the Bidnija scene where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed via car bomb.

Other AFM officials testified on the searches carried out in the Marsa potato shed area during and after the arrest of 10 individuals in relation to Caruana Galizia's murder.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Agius brothers and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

They were arrested on the same day that Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, admitted his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a plea bargain agreement.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers, while lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.