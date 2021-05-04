[LIVE] After Chircop murder, wife settled for €165,000 payment from Agius over €600,000 debt

Four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop are back in court as the case against them continues.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2016.

They are also charged with masterminding and carrying out the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. George Degiorgio is also accused of involvement in the Chircop murder.

Degiorgio is currently facing separate murder proceedings for executing the murder of Caruana Galizia.

The court has been hearing the testimony of Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, who was granted a presidential pardon to tell all he knows on the Chircop murder and has returned State’s evidence on the Caruana Galizia case following a plea bargain agreement.