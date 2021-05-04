menu

[LIVE] After Chircop murder, wife settled for €165,000 payment from Agius over €600,000 debt

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues • They face charges of involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop

Last updated on 4 May 2021, 10:00am
by Matthew Agius
Robert and Adrian Agius being led out of court when they were first arraigned on charges of involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
10:52 The court hears his account of the events at Bidnija that day. Matthew Vella
10:47 Cilia exhibits a report about the murder involving Daphne Caruana Galizia. He tells the court about how he was involved in the call-out on 16 October 2017. Matthew Vella
10:46 The prosecution now calls Inspector Anton Cilia. Matthew Vella
10:41 He gives a number of documents to the court. Matthew Vella
10:41 In 2018, testifying in the compilation of evidence against the Degiorgios, Ivan Formosa from Siggiewi confirmed he had sold the pleasure boat to Degiorgio, and presented a contract. The boat had been purchased in 2008 by Formosa. He received a €10,000 deposit by Degiorgio, and then another €20,00 was transferred in cash. The transfer was made on 16 February 2017. He received the money in Marsa. Matthew Vella
10:39 The boat Maya, from where the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia was purportedly detonated, had been transferred from Ivan Formosa to accused Alfred Degiorgio, in February 2017. Matthew Vella
10:37 A Transport Malta representative from the Merchant Shipping Directorate is administered the oath. Matthew Vella
10:36 Chircop says she doesn’t know what a constitution of debt is. “If it’s a loan, it’s a loan…”. She says her husband had explained it to her but she forgot the specifics. She also agrees with Abela that she had ‘left on good terms’ with Agius after the settlement. Abela reserves further cross-examination. The witness steps off the stand. Matthew Vella
10:32 The day of the murder, only Chircop’s wife and son Kendrick testified before Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia. Lawyer Alfred Abela suggests that Adrian Agius was insisting that the private contract between him and Chircop had been null, as she had not been present during the signing of the constitution of debt. He suggests that Chircop loaned €750,000 to Agius’s company. Matthew Vella
10:27 He asks about the constitution of debt between Chircop and Adrian Agius. She hadn’t been there in the morning. She had gone in the afternoon to notary Malcolm Mangion’s office, where she signed before a female employee and not the notary himself. She didn’t know if the employee was a lawyer. Matthew Vella
10:23 Accused are being led back in to the courtroom. Accused Jamie Vella and Vincent Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ speak intently. The magistrate emerges from Chambers and we are back in session. Alfred Abela cross-examines the witness. Matthew Vella
10:00 “We wanted the matter to be settled at all costs once and for all,” the wife replies. The court takes a 15-minute break before further cross-examination. Matthew Vella
09:59 Galea asks about the out of court settlemt. It was €165,000 says the woman. Matthew Vella
09:58 Galea asks about the lawsuit filed by Agius, which the witness says that it was to declare the contract with Chircop for the debt null and void. Arthur Azzopardi was the lawyer for Agius at the time. Matthew Vella
09:57 Arnaud finishes his questioning. Defence counsel Vincent Galea leads. Matthew Vella
09:56 The court stops further questioning on this line. “So there are no further pending civil procedures with Agius?” asked the court. None, replies the witness. Matthew Vella
09:56 Arnaud asks her about the €600,000. Had they been paid? “My husband hadn’t received the cash. Five months after his murder, Adrian Agius filed a case to cancel the contract and the hypothec... in the meantime, we made an out of court settlement with Adrian Agius. He had dropped the case and we had cancelled the hypothec.” Matthew Vella
09:55 She doesn’t recall whether she had subsequently asked Chircop about the meeting with Agius. Matthew Vella
09:52 On another occasion, the Chirrups were in Italy on holiday, and she heard her husband on the phone with Agius saying ‘Adria, you have already skipped some payments…’; Chircop later fixed an appointment with Agius at Chircop’s office for December. The call had been a calm one. “He wasn’t fighting with him. My husband’s voice wasn’t loud. He didn’t shout much.” Matthew Vella
09:51 Three weeks later, having a coffee at Yorkdale in Naxxar, Agius met with Chircop there. Agius sat at a table and her husband had gone to sit with him. I heard my husband say, ‘So Adrian, are you going to start passing on the payments?’ Matthew Vella
09:47 Carmel Chircop had called her to sign some papers at Notary Charles Mangion. When she had gone to see the villa, she says, there were two women and some children playing too. “He took us near the pool. Before we left we had arranged that my husband was to speak to Agius later,” she says. Kurt Sansone
09:46 Asked whether she knew why it was Adrian Agius who had paid her husband and no other directors, the witness says that Adrian Agius had made a hypothec on this villa. Kurt Sansone
09:44 She says that she didn't know what a constitution of debt was since she wasn't a legal person. She didn't know what the money was owed for either. Kurt Sansone
09:43 Arnaud asks about the money. The witness says her husband was owed €750,000. He had been paid some in chunks and the remaining balance was €600,000. Kurt Sansone
09:43 MaryRose Chircop: “My husband had made a constitution of debt with Erom Ltd and Adrian Agius was a director. After Ryan Schembri fled, my husband was owed some €600,000. We had agreed with Agius to pay in monthly instalments for a year. Agius had offered a villa at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq as guarantee and my husband had taken me to see it. Agius hadn't shown up. We had knocked on the door but there was no answer. Agius turned up late, citing traffic. To be honest I didn't like the villa much, I told my husband and he had agreed.” Kurt Sansone
09:41 The witness is asked who she recognises. She only knows Adrian Agius. Kurt Sansone
09:40 The witness describes her late husband's routine. She was certain of the time he left the house as the TV was on and she remembered what was playing at the time. Kurt Sansone
09:35 The court tells off the accused Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio for talking. They have been whispering in each other’s’ ears for some time now. Kurt Sansone
09:34 Arnaud takes over questioning. He asks if she recalled her husband's mobile number. She tells him the number and says he had another mobile for work purposes. “Most of the time his car would be outside, but the night before he hadn't found parking and had put it in the garage at Rampol Buildings, some five or six minutes away on foot from their home,” she recounts. Kurt Sansone
09:33 She later testified before Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia and Superintendent Keith Arnaud. The session lasted until 9pm. She was ordered not to go home until the police left. Kurt Sansone
09:32 Her only son, a law student at the time, had been at home as his lectures were cancelled. At the police station MaryRose commented: “My Calvary began.” Kurt Sansone
09:30 She opened Facebook and saw the headline: ‘Birkirkara lawyer shot dead’. The woman's voice breaks. She recounts how she ran to the police station and when officers there realised who she was they told her to sit down. Kurt Sansone
09:28 MaryRose Chircop says that she then received a call from Carmel’s sister, a nun, who asked for him. The witness says that it couldn’t be that he hadn't called her by then. Kurt Sansone
09:27 She tells the court that on 8 October 2015, the date of her late husband’s murder, he had left at around 6:45am or 7am. “I had to pick up his mail. He would tell me to open it in case it was court-related as he was always at court,” she says. The woman says she had tried calling him several times but he wasn't picking up. Kurt Sansone
09:25 Chircop: “We had an agreement between us not to talk about work.” Kurt Sansone
09:25 Carmel Chircop was a lawyer. He had an office in Birkirara, which he didn't use much as he was a partner with Dingli and Dingli. “He had masters in maritime law but had lately started working in financial services. He didn't do criminal cases,” she says. Kurt Sansone
09:23 AG lawyer George Camilleri is questioning the woman. He is asking about her murdered husband’s work. Kurt Sansone
09:22 Journalists have been allowed inside the courtroom. MaryRose Chircop takes the stand. She is Carmel Chircop's widow. Kurt Sansone
09:04 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius tells us that proceedings have started behind closed doors. The court is hearing the testimony of a witness but journalists have been asked to stay outside for the time being. Kurt Sansone
08:57 The accused face various charges linked to the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017, while Chircop, a lawyer, was murdered in 2015. Kurt Sansone
08:48 We are waiting for proceedings to start. Kurt Sansone
08:45 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

Four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop are back in court as the case against them continues.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2016.

They are also charged with masterminding and carrying out the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. George Degiorgio is also accused of involvement in the Chircop murder.

Degiorgio is currently facing separate murder proceedings for executing the murder of Caruana Galizia.

The court has been hearing the testimony of Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, who was granted a presidential pardon to tell all he knows on the Chircop murder and has returned State’s evidence on the Caruana Galizia case following a plea bargain agreement.

Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in jail last February for admitting guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder.

