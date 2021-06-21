menu

Weapons, ammunition, explosives found near Miġra Ferħa seabed

The weapons were found at the seabed in an area known as Miġra Ferħa, Rabat

nicole_meilak
21 June 2021, 12:33pm
by Nicole Meilak

Several weapons, ammunition and suspected explosive material have been seized by police from the seabed near Rabat.

The weapons were found at the seabed in an area known as Miġra Ferħa, in an operation carried out by Rabat district police, the Major Crimes Squad, and members of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Authorities received the initial tip-off on Sunday afternoon, and immediately went on site to confirm the report.

The search began at 3:15pm and ended at 7pm the same day. However, the search continued on Monday morning, and ended at 11:30am.

Magistrate Monica Vella was informed of the case and an inquiry has been appointed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.