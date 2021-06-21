Weapons, ammunition, explosives found near Miġra Ferħa seabed

Several weapons, ammunition and suspected explosive material have been seized by police from the seabed near Rabat.

The weapons were found at the seabed in an area known as Miġra Ferħa, in an operation carried out by Rabat district police, the Major Crimes Squad, and members of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Authorities received the initial tip-off on Sunday afternoon, and immediately went on site to confirm the report.

The search began at 3:15pm and ended at 7pm the same day. However, the search continued on Monday morning, and ended at 11:30am.

Magistrate Monica Vella was informed of the case and an inquiry has been appointed.

Police investigations are ongoing.