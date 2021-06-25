menu

Holdup at Birkirkara lotto office

Man armed with a knife makes off with undisclosed amount of money stolen from a lotto booth in Birkirkara

karl_azzopardi
25 June 2021, 11:06am
by Karl Azzopardi

 A lotto receiver was held up in Filippu Borġ Street, Birkirkara on Friday.

Police said the holdup was carried out at around 9:45 am, with the aggressor fleeing from the site of incident.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier, a 61-year-old from Birkirkara, before fleeing the scene with the stolen cash.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

District police investigations are ongoing.

