Holdup at Birkirkara lotto office

A lotto receiver was held up in Filippu Borġ Street, Birkirkara on Friday.

Police said the holdup was carried out at around 9:45 am, with the aggressor fleeing from the site of incident.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier, a 61-year-old from Birkirkara, before fleeing the scene with the stolen cash.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

District police investigations are ongoing.