Holdup at Birkirkara lotto office
Man armed with a knife makes off with undisclosed amount of money stolen from a lotto booth in Birkirkara
A lotto receiver was held up in Filippu Borġ Street, Birkirkara on Friday.
Police said the holdup was carried out at around 9:45 am, with the aggressor fleeing from the site of incident.
Preliminary investigations showed the man, armed with a knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier, a 61-year-old from Birkirkara, before fleeing the scene with the stolen cash.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
District police investigations are ongoing.