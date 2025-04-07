[WATCH] Metsola does not rule out Malta return: ‘I will serve where needed’

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has not ruled out a return to Maltese politics.

“I always take responsibility and I will always serve where I am needed,” Metsola said in an interview with Saviour Balzan on TVM’s XTRA at her Brussels office. She insisted she never left Maltese politics when serving in her European Parliament roles.

The EP President was also unforgiving in her criticism on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s defence spending stance, accusing him of being a hypocrite. Metsola slammed his comments to the media when he said Malta would not be increasing its defence spending, when in fact it has doubled in recent years.

“By the time this programme will be aired, [Robert Abela] would have changed his vision a million times,” argued Metsola.

She said the PM was the only person that voted to increase defence spending, the only person that casted doubt on Malta’s neutrality whilst also participating in the NATO parliamentary assembly, and for sending an officer to help Ukraine against the Russian Invasion.

On the Maltese political scene, Metsola said the Nationalist Party has to adapt to the daily political realities of the time to bolster its chances in getting elected into government.

“The party needs to embrace change,” she said.

Roberta Metsola also spoke about the need for a total reform in all Maltese parties, the financing of parties and how the media works.

She also highlighted the need a reform which would see MPs working full-time, saying the Maltese parliament is the last in the EU to have part-time MPs.

On the gender-corrective mechanism introduced ahead of the last General Election, Metsola slammed the measure for being “the biggest insult to women”, stating it has clearly not worked.

Metsola coy on Trump and Netanyahu

Questioned on recent developments by the US administration, Metsola refrained from casting a bad light on President Donald Trump, underscoring the strong relationship between the country and the EU in the past decades.

On Trump’s tariffs, the EP President said she understood his aim was to protect the domestic US market, but a trade war was not the way to achieve that protection.

“This has already happened in 2017, and no one wins from it. [His leadership] is something we have to adapt to,” she said.

When the interviewed turned on the situation in Gaza and Palestine, Balzan said people working within the European Commission have admitted with him off the record that they have to tip-toe around the issue when making public statements. He questioned whether this is the reason behind the EP’s apologetic stance towards Israel and its actions.

Metsola rejected this statement, saying this is a criticism manufactured by Labour media.

She reaffirmed the EP’s aid to Gaza, saying that it has always pushed for a permanent ceasefire, sending more humanitarian aid and releasing hostages. She also stated that Hamas controlling Gaza does not help in resolving the situation.