Fgura traffic accident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

The accident happened in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar

8 July 2021, 2:45pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 41-year old motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident earlier on Thursday.

The accident took place in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar in Fgura, at the intersection with Triq San Mikiel.

According to police, the victim's injuries are the result of a crash involving a Yamaha motorcycle, which the victim was driving, and a BMW car driven by a 40-year-old Floriana resident.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team, and was taken to hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

