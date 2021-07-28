Mother and son charged with attacking LESA official

A mother and son have been released on bail after allegedly attacking a LESA official in their hometown.

Charlo Spiteri, 25, and Helen Spiteri, 66, of St. Paul’s Bay were accused of attacking and threatening a community officer during the discharge of his duties, slightly injuring him and breaching the peace.

Police Inspector Ryan Vella told Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 10:45am in Triq San Frangisk, St. Paul’s Bay.

Vella said that the police had been called to intervene after the argument got out of hand. The Spiteri's were subsequently arrested and taken in for questioning.

In court today, they pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their lawyer, Lennox Vella, requested bail. The request was not opposed by the prosecution.

The court upheld the bail request.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €4,500 each.