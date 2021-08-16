menu

Woman hospitalised after Santa Venera traffic accident

A 36-year-old woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Santa Venera

laura_calleja
16 August 2021, 3:29pm
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 8:15am in Triq Misraħ il-Barrieri
A 36-year-old woman was hospitalised on Monday following a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

The accident occurred at 8:15am in Triq Misraħ il-Barrieri.

Police said a Qashqai driven by a 44-year-old woman from Gharghur collided with a Nissan Juke driven by a 36-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

The 36-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

