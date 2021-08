A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Fgura on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 11:30am in Triq Haz-Zabbar.

The police said the 26-year-old from Xewkija Gozo lost control of the Peugeot Tweet he was driving and fell.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.