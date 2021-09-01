Woman critically injured after storey-height fall in Żebbuġ

A 59-year-old woman is grievously injured after falling from a height in a Żebbuġ residence.

Police were informed of the incident at 11:30am on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was cleaning when she fell from a storey height in the residence.

A medical team arrived on site to assist the woman, and she was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Later on in the day, police confirmed that her injuries were grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.