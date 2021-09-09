Domestic violence dispute leaves woman with burst eardrum

A couple who came to blows last month, leaving the woman suffering a burst eardrum, had both been drinking all day at the time they fought, a court has been told.

The 37-year-old man from Balzan was granted bail on the first sitting of the compilation of evidence, after he had been remanded in custody on charges of bursting his partner’s eardrum in an altercation.

The domestic incident occurred on 21 August in Xlendi, Gozo, when the accused, who is not being named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, suspected that his partner was being unfaithful and demanded to see her mobile phone messages.

Presiding Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard an emergency doctor testify to the grievous nature of the injuries suffered by the woman. He had referred her to an ENT specialist, but the court was told that the woman was yet to be given an appointment to see the consultant at hospital.

The victim also testified, that she had reported her partner to the police to force him to face the reality of what he had done. She said she had even changed her mobile phone number to assure him that nothing was going on with other men.

The victim admitted that she had pushed the accused, with whom she said she had a volatile relationship, on the day of the incident.

The court also heard how the couple had been drinking all day at the time of the assault, which took place at around 9:30pm.

The woman said she had hearing issues, even a day after the fight, so she had later gone to the emergency department.

Magistrate Farrugia ordered that a court-appointed doctor examine the victim, who determined that she had also suffered bruises during the fight.

The woman’s partner is accused of grievously injuring her, causing her to fear violence and threatening her. The court upheld a prosecution request for a protection order in favour of the victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, appearing for the accused, asked for bail, arguing that the accused’s mother was financially dependent on him. Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €10,000. He is to sign a bail book twice a week.

The victim was also ordered to exhibit her phone messages in court.

Inspector Joanna Piscopo prosecuted.