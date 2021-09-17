Jurors acquit man accused of cannabis trafficking

Tarxien resident Tony Curmi, has been acquitted of trafficking 2kg of cannabis in a trial by jury.

Curmi, 38, was indicted for trafficking 2kg of cannabis resin and aggravated possession of the illegal substance. His trial started on Tuesday.

He had been arrested in November 2014 by police acting on a tip off that drugs were being sold by Curmi.

A search of his car returned no drugs but officers placed a garage he used under surveillance, eventually spotting another man, Wayne Grima, – who is still awaiting trial on similar charges – leaving the garage carrying a white bag.

Police had stopped Grima and found the cannabis resin in the bag. A search of the garage returned weighing scales and small empty sachets used in drug trafficking. The drugs had a street value of nearly €46,000, the court had been told.

As the jury progressed -and indeed before it had even started - it was clear that the fact that Grima would not testify in order not to incriminate himself, would be a major stumbling block for the prosecution. The fact was exploited to great effect by the defence, who argued that Curmi had not known about the drugs and had been an unwitting accomplice to Grima.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera concluded her final address to the panel of jurors earlier today, after which they retired to deliberate on a verdict.

This evening, the jurors returned with a verdict of not guilty by six votes to three.

Lawyers Anthony Vella, Sean Gabriel Scerri De Caro from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided.