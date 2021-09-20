School receptionist accused of sexually harassing security staff

A school receptionist has been arraigned on charges of sexually harassing three members of security staff stationed on school premises.

Joseph Borg, 61, of Marsaskala, was shaking in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to charges of committing a non-consensual sexual act, harassment and requesting sexual favours from the three individuals.

The school was not identified during proceedings.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil, prosecuting together with Inspector Roxanne Tabone, told the court that the accused had been asking for sexual favours from the two female and one male staff members. On at least one occasion, he allegedly rubbed himself against one of the victims.

His lawyer, Robert Piscopo, requested bail but the prosecution objected, arguing that there was a big problem with witnesses.

There are five witnesses in total, four of whom work with him, the prosecution said.

Piscopo argued that every case had to be dealt with on its individual merits. “There are people behind the charges. I believe that if Borg, who has a clean criminal record, is given conditions, I am convinced that he will obey them.”

The defence pointed out that the accused, who was tapping his foot nervously, sighing and sobbing in the dock, had just been discharged from hospital.

Inspector Busuttil said that after the man’s arrest he had complained of chest pain and started shaking. He was taken to hospital and discharged with a clean bill of health, said the inspector.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied bail, citing the early stage in proceedings and the fear of the accused approaching witnesses.