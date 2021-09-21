Two arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges

Two Somali men were arrested in Spinola Garden at St Julian's after initial police suspicions led to the discovery of suspected cocaine and cannabis on their persons.

While on patrol in the area, community police noticed one of the men passing a bag to the other. The police grew suspicious of the two, and went to stop them.

After searching them, police discovered a bag filled with packages of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

The men were taken to the lock-up at the police's General Headquarters in Floriana, and are expected to be arraigned in court today.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has been notified of the case.