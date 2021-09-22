Pickpockets jailed for second time as police hail organised crime victory

Three men have been charged with organised crime and money laundering after police said they had successfully broken up a Romanian pickpocketing ring.

The men, aged 54, 40 and 39, would target crowded places, especially buses.

In a statement, the police hailed the arrests as proof of the success of “Intelligence-Led Policing.” The arrests are the result of collaboration between several specialised branches of the police and foreign police forces, together with Europol and Interpol.

The accused were identified upon their arrival in Malta on a flight from Budapest. The police observed them catching a bus, followed them to their hotel in St. Julian’s, and arrested them.

Before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning, Inspectors Shawn Pawney, Tomjoe Farrugia and Jonathan Ransley charged Teodor Dumitrescu, 54, a driver, Vasilica-Lionel Harabagiu, 39, a hairdresser and Marian Tenescu, 40, a fitter.

None of the accused have a place of residence in Malta

The Romanian men, assisted by interpreters, pleaded not guilty through their lawyer, Lennox Vella.

AG lawyers Jake Darmanin and Francesco Refalo assisted the prosecution. He exhibited the men’s documents and criminal records in court.

The men had been jailed in 2018 after admitting to pickpocketing in Malta.

Inspector Ransley said that several reports of pickpocketing had been received. They were identified and followed by the police. They had prior convictions. “The first thing they did was steal from the airport.”

Lennox said minimal amounts were allegedly stolen and that it did not merit this fuss or a freezing order. He did not request bail in view of their declaration that they had no residence in Malta.

Refalo argued that as the men were also charged with money laundering, the freezing order must also be requested.

A freezing order was issued over the men’s assets.

The men were remanded in custody.