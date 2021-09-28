Man arrested after attacking and grievously injuring a police officer

Police said that a man was arrested after attacking and causing grievous injuries to a police member.

It said that the incident occurred on Sunday 26 September at around 3:30pm, at Triq il-Kus in Qormi. Police had approached the 51-year-old man from Qormi, following reports of violent and threatening behaviour.

The man turned aggressive and refused to obey police orders and when they attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee and attacked an officer.

The policeman was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The aggressor was eventually arrested and taken to police headquarters in Floriana. He will be arraigned in the coming hours, in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

He is being accused of inflicting grievous injuries on a police member and resisting arrest, amongst others.