Wealth and property deals of Tal-Maksar brothers discussed behind closed doors

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar stand accused of supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017

matthew_agius
18 October 2021, 1:00pm
by Matthew Agius
Two of the accused being led out of court. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo heard a number of witnesses today in the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż).

Practically all testimony heard today was subject to a court-imposed ban on publication, but in general dealt with the wealth and property dealings of the accused men.

The Agius brothers stand accused of supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 while George Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings over the murder of the journalist together with his brother Alfred Degiorgio, known as ‘il-Fulu’.

Lawyer Carmel Chircop was shot dead outside his garage on 8 October, 2015. Agius is charged with commissioning the murder, while his associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of carrying it out.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers and Vella. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

14:06 This was the last witness today. The compilation of evidence continues on Tuesday 23 November at noon. Thank you for following. Karl Azzopardi
14:04 The sitting is over. Karl Azzopardi
14:00 The court orders that his testimony is not published in the media. Karl Azzopardi
13:59 Inspector Shawn Pawney takes the stand and testifies. Karl Azzopardi
13:45 A BOV representative takes the stand next. The media is not allowed to report his testimony. Karl Azzopardi
13:43 Dr. Ismael Buttigieg compiled an inventory of the assets of the accused men and presents a copy to the court and the parties. He exhibits a large box file full of papers. Karl Azzopardi
13:42 The next witness is a representative of the Asset Recovery Bureau. Karl Azzopardi
13:42 Zammit steps off the podium as his testimony comes to a close. Karl Azzopardi
13:40 The court orders that his testimony is not published in the media. Karl Azzopardi
13:39 Arguments are being made over the ownership and seizure of a sports car. Karl Azzopardi
13:34 Witness James Zammit appears, summoned by the prosecution. Karl Azzopardi
13:33 The reference was filed over the denial of bail. Karl Azzopardi
13:33 The court said the request was a vexatious one and denied the request. Karl Azzopardi
13:33 The court begins with a decree regarding the request for a Constitutional reference which he had made in September. Karl Azzopardi
13:32 The sitting begins. Karl Azzopardi
13:31 Lawyer Alan Zerafa is appearing on behalf of the Chircop family today. Karl Azzopardi
13:31 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius has just entered the hall. The courtroom players are waiting for the accused to be brought in. Karl Azzopardi
13:02 Good afternoon. Karl Azzopardi

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.

