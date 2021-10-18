Wealth and property deals of Tal-Maksar brothers discussed behind closed doors

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo heard a number of witnesses today in the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż).

Practically all testimony heard today was subject to a court-imposed ban on publication, but in general dealt with the wealth and property dealings of the accused men.

The Agius brothers stand accused of supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 while George Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings over the murder of the journalist together with his brother Alfred Degiorgio, known as ‘il-Fulu’.

Lawyer Carmel Chircop was shot dead outside his garage on 8 October, 2015. Agius is charged with commissioning the murder, while his associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of carrying it out.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers and Vella. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.