Migrant caught with nine grams marijuana to be deported

An illegal immigrant who admitted to possession of nine grams of marijuana has been conditionally discharged and will be deported back to Gambia.

Kebba Cisse, 25, from Gambia was charged with having been in possession of cannabis at Ta’ Fra Ben in Qawra on 18 October.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion arraigned the man before magistrate Joe Mifsud on Wednesday. Cisse had been arrested after he was found to be in possession of nine grams of marijuana. The man did not have the necessary permit to live in Malta and was found to be residing on the island illegally.

He admitted the charge, entering a guilty plea. His lawyer, Daniel Attard stated that the accused had a clean criminal record and that the amount of drugs found was small.

The court conditionally discharged the man for a year. As he had been in Malta illegally, he will be deported.