Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birkirkara

A 62-year-old man was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Birkirkara on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 6:45am in Triq Salvu Psaila.

Police said the victim was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 19-year-old.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.