[WATCH] Migrants rescued from beneath Għar Lapsi cliffs

An Armed Forces patrol boat has rescued a group of around 30 migrants who were stranded on the rocks beneath the cliff face at Għar Lapsi.

The migrants are believed to have disembarked from their boat onto the rocks but could not make their way up because of the area's topology.

A police spokesperson said they received a call at around 1:30pm flagging the arrival of the migrants in the area. No information on the nationality of the migrants, their condition and the exact number has so far been made available.

An army dinghy was used to approach the cliff face and transport the stranded migrants to a waiting patrol boat. The rescue operation was hampered by the rough sea. Police officers were also on site at the top of the cliff.

In February, a much smaller group of migrants were found walking on a road leading from Żurrieq to Għar Lapsi. It was thought they had made it to Malta after crossing the Mediterranean from Libya.

Direct arrivals in Malta are not common and most rescues happen out at sea. Between January and July, around 270 migrants were brought to Malta after being rescued at sea.