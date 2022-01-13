[WATCH] Abner Aquilina charged with brutal rape and murder of Paulina Dembska

Abner Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun was charged on Thursday evening with the brutal rape and murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska.

The court presided by Magistrate Ian Farrugia heard prosecutors charge Aquilina with holding the victim against her will, forcing her to perform acts against her modesty, raping her vaginally, anally and orally. He was also charged with disturbing public peace at the Balluta church at around 6am.

Dembska was murdered at around 5:15am on 2 January at the Independence Garden in Sliema. The accused then went to the Balluta church where he caused a commotion.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Aquilina's mother was present in the courtroom with a mournful expression throughout proceedings.

Aquilina's defence lawyer Mario Mifsud did not ask for bail but requested that his client be held at Mount Carmel Hospital rather then at prison. The court ruled that the prison doctor should immediately assess the accused and decide where he should stay.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the court that the police had been informed of a murder in Sliema and shortly after informed of a man who was being treated for scratches and minor injuries at the Floriana clinic. When talking to the man, it became clear that he was the person who committed the murder.

The case will now be assigned to another magistrate for the compilation of evidence stage to commence.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti is representing the victim's family in the proceedings.

Police crime conference

Earlier, in a crime conference, the police said Dembska's murder was random and not linked to her gender despite the rape charge.

Investigations also showed there was no link between the accused and his victim.

Asked about the conclusion that this crime had nothing to do with the victim's gender despite being raped, the police spokesperson said evidence submitted in court will support this claim.

Police said she was killed at around 5:15am.

Police had to suspend Aquilina’s interrogation after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital referred him to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. He is understood to have told police that it was the devil who told him to do what he did.

Police said the accused was discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and his interrogation continued shortly afterwards and today.

Sources close to the investigation had said that the autopsy had confirmed Dembska had been raped and strangled.

The police said Aquilina's family are being offered support by the Victim Support Unit.