[WATCH] Updated | Police arrest Maltese man as key suspect in Sliema murder

Updated at 12pm

A woman was found dead in Ġnien Indipendenza in Sliema on Sunday morning, prompting police investigations into the cause of her death.

According to police, the body was discovered at around 6:30am. District police went on site and found the body beneath one of the garden's walls.

Police searched the cadaver for identification. They found the relevant documents, and established her to be a 29-year-old Polish woman.

Police have also arrested a Maltese man who they suspect was the aggressor in this case. He is being interrogated at the police depot.

The suspect is a 20-year-old man from Żejtun.

The area was cordoned off to the public, while investigators, a forensics team, and officers of the Major Crimes Unit can be seen on site.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to lead the inquiry. Police investigations remain ongoing.