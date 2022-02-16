Homeless man denies stealing cash

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to stealing cash from several people in Hamrun and committing several other attempted thefts in various towns in Malta.

Isse Yusuf Mohamud, 33, a Somali man who has no fixed address in Malta, was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Wednesday, charged with aggravated theft and attempted theft of cash.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place on several different occasions during January and February this year in Hamrun, Floriana and Zebbug.

Mohamud was also accused of having, on 17 January, attempted to steal cash from Floriana and causing minor damage to government-owned property. He was additionally charged in connection with another attempt at stealing cash from an individual in Zebbug on 13 February.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Mark Cremona, prosecuting, asked the court to deal with the accused as a recidivist.

Mohamud pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.