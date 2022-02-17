Birkirkara FC official fined, two others acquitted of festa COVID rules breach

Two Birkirkara FC club officials have been acquitted of breaching COVID-19 regulations whilst celebrating the feast of the town’s titular saint last August, with a court noting that no evidence had been proffered by the prosecution. Another official was fined €400 in the same case.

Michael Bonnici, Colin Bason and Jonathan Friggieri appeared before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Thursday, accused of committing a breach of the Public Health Act, by failing to obey the directions laid out in the Standards and Guidance document issued by the Superintendent of Public Health, which had been issued under the Act.

Lawyer David Gatt, appearing for the accused men, pointed out that despite allegedly visiting the club house’s Sports Bar during the height of the celebrations of the feast of St. Helen, the health department inspectors had not exhibited any photographs.

In addition to this, the lawyer pointed out that no article of the law had been specified in the charges, which only made generic references to the Public Health Act.

In a sitting marked with heated exchanges between the parties, the court upheld Gatt’s submissions with regards to Bason and Friggieri, acquitting them. However, Bonnici was fined €400 by the court, which had been told how he had told the inspectors “I don't give a fuck. This is my place.”