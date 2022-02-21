menu

Two arrested over string of car thefts in Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Siggiewi

21 February 2022, 12:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a string of thefts in Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Siggiewi.

At around 9 pm on Sunday, a police constable on patrol investigating the thefts, spotted a man and woman acting suspiciously, and a short time later broke into a car in Triq Karmenu Micallef Buhagiar, Ħaż-Żebbuġ

The police constable approached the vehicle and arrested the two persons, a 50-year-old man from Siggiewi and a 46-year-old woman from Sliema.

Preliminary investigations showed the two individuals had carried out a number of similar crimes.

The two were taken to the Floriana lock-up for further investigation. Police investigations are ongoing.

