Two arrested over string of car thefts in Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Siggiewi

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a string of thefts in Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Siggiewi.

At around 9 pm on Sunday, a police constable on patrol investigating the thefts, spotted a man and woman acting suspiciously, and a short time later broke into a car in Triq Karmenu Micallef Buhagiar, Ħaż-Żebbuġ

The police constable approached the vehicle and arrested the two persons, a 50-year-old man from Siggiewi and a 46-year-old woman from Sliema.

Preliminary investigations showed the two individuals had carried out a number of similar crimes.

The two were taken to the Floriana lock-up for further investigation. Police investigations are ongoing.