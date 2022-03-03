Man suffering from grievous injuries after Marsa stabbing

A 28-year-old man is suffering from grievous injuries after a stabbing incident in Marsa.

Police said that the man from Żebbuġ went to the police station in Ħamrun, alleging he was stabbed by another man in Nicolo Isouard street in Marsa. Police called for medical assistance and the victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

A 21-year-old Marsa resident has been arrested in relation to the incident. He was taken to the nearest health centre, where he was certified as suffering from slight injuries.

The alleged aggressor is being kept in lockup at the police headquarters in Floriana and will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

More police investigations will follow.