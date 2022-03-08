Foreign forensic experts to testify against Maksar brothers, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella

Digital forensics experts are expected to present their report on electronics seized as part of the investigation into the dealings of the ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, as well as Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio when the compilation of evidence against them continues later this month.

The men had been arraigned in February last year, on charges related to the separate murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over Tuesday’s sitting in the compilation of evidence against the four accused.

After the accused men had been brought into the courtroom, but before the sitting officially began, prosecuting lawyer George Camilleri requested the court allow the lawyers to approach the bench, presumably to discuss a sensitive aspect of the evidence in private. The magistrate upheld the request.

After around 15 minutes of hushed discussion, the lawyers returned to their places and Camilleri dedicated a note stating that after communicating with the foreign experts, the prosecution was in a position to declare that these experts had concluded their reports are were available to exhibit and testify about them.

The case was adjourned to later this month for the experts to do so.

Lawyer George Camilleri and Inspector Shawn Pawney appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for Adrian Agius, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella. Lawyer Ishmael Vella also appeared for Vella. Lawyer William Cuschieri is representing Degiorgio in the proceedings.