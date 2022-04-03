Man on bail for cocaine, cannabis trafficking is charged again

Etienne Farrugia, 45, from Żebbug was arraigned on Sunday, accused of possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances denoting they were not intended for his personal use, as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion told Magistrate Lara Lanfranco how, on April 1, the police had received a tip off about a possible drug deal involving more than one person in the Għaxaq - Żejtun area. At around 4pm officers that day, officers had intercepted the accused at Dawret Għaxaq, at the wheel of a grey Transit van.

The vehicle was stopped and after a search was carried out, a white substance, suspected of being cocaine was found in a small compartment near the steering wheel, as well as a green substance, thought to be cannabis, weighing around 500g was found on the back seat of the vehicle in a satchel.

Farrugia, aided by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was denied, primarily due to the fact that he is currently on bail, as the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings over a similar incident dating back to 2019.