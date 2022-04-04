Man accused of assaulting his wife after attending a wedding, released on bail

A man from Tarxien has been charged with assaulting and injuring his wife after they were attending a wedding in Rabat on Saturday.

The 42-year-old delivery driver, who is not being named due to a court order, denied the charges and was granted bail earlier today.

He was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke by Inspector Eman Hayman, charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the woman and attacking her during the incident on 2 April in Rabat.

The man also claims to have been injured by the woman, alleging that she had bitten him on the hand during the fight.

The court was told that the couple has a nine-year-old son.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail. They also requested the accused be examined by a court medical expert in view of the possibility that he had suffered injuries.

Debono informed the court that the man’s father was present in the courtroom and was prepared to allow the accused to reside with him in a different town whilst on bail.

In view of this declaration, the prosecution did not object to bail.

A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.