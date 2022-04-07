Qormi valley murder victim was stabbed several times in the chest, police confirm

The man who was found in the trunk of a car in Qormi was stabbed several times in the chest, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the victim has not yet been identified because of the advanced stage of decomposition with the police saying they are still waiting for DNA test results to confirm the man's identity.

The victim is believed to be 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, who was reported missing and was last seen on 28 March close to his home. Farrugia used to drive a grey Peugeot 407, which was the same vehicle in which the body was found on Tuesday.

Investigations are being led by the police’s major crimes division and the vice squad.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading the inquiry.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information that could help in the investigation to come forward and call 21224001 or 119. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

MaltaToday yesterday reported that the site where the car was found is a notorious drug hotspot and Farrugia had often been seen in the area soliciting shop owners for small change and to use their mobile phone.

