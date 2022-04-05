[WATCH] Qormi valley murder: Police unable to identify victim because body was heavily decomposed

Updated at 8pm

The body of a murdered man found in the trunk of a car is yet to be identified by the police due to the heavy state of decomposition.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a police spokesperson said an autopsy will be carried out in the coming hours, which will reveal the cause of death and possibly help in the victim’s identification.

The victim's head was covered with clothing, and the body has been linked to a missing person from Pembroke.

ONE News have also reported the car was found locked, and its keys were not inside the vehicle.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed the case is being treated as a murder investigation. The car was found in Qormi valley on Tuesday afternoon and was flagged to police after a foul smell was emanating from inside the trunk.

The spokesperson said investigations were underway to determine where the murder took place and when the car was parked in the spot where it was found.

The police have confirmed that the car, a grey Peugeot 407, is the same one flagged in a police statement last Saturday in a missing person's report.

The missing man was 62-year-old Mario Farrugia from Pembroke, who was last seen on 28 March close to his home. The police had said Farrugia made use of a grey Peugeot 407 with the registration plate BGY074.

The car was towed away by the police for further investigation. A photo of the back side of the car shows what appear to be blood stains from the trunk trickling down to the bumper, although this has not been confirmed.

Investigations are being led by the police’s major crimes division and the vice squad.

Police said that Farrugia was not previously known to them. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is conducting an inquiry.

Forensic doctor Mario Scerri was also on site.