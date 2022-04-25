Second man indicted over Sliema double murder

A second man has been indicted in connection with the 2020 murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski. The couple were shot dead at their apartment in Locker Street, Sliema, in what was described as a botched burglary.

Viktor Dragomanski from Macedonia is facing four heads of indictment in all: complicity in homicide, theft aggravated by wilful homicide, violence, means, time and place, unlawful use of number plates and disposal of stolen property.

Inspector James Grech and Inspector Colin Sheldon had arraigned the 38-year-old before Magistrate Victor Axiak in August 2020. Dragomanski is denying the accusations.

Despite requiring legal aid representation during his arraignment, telling the magistrate that he was unemployed, Dragomanski, who has been in preventive custody since his arrest two years ago, is now being represented by leading criminal lawyer Franco Debono.

He is the second person to be indicted for their part in the murder, Daniel Muka, an Albanian national, having been indicted on 21 April.

READ ALSO: Sliema double murder, Muka pleads not guilty

In an earlier sitting, police officers had testified to how the accused had tried to escape the police, who had knocked at the door of his hotel room in Gzira, by climbing out of a window.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberta Bonello are representing the Pandolfino and Maciejowski families as parte civile.